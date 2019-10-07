Bodega worker hit with metal pipe in Bronx assault

By Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A man attacked a worker with a large metal pipe inside a Bronx bodega, and the terrifying incident was caught on camera.

It happened on Tuesday, September 24, at 2:45 p.m. on 3rd Avenue in Mott Haven.

Authorities say the attacker got into an argument with the 37-year-old worker.

He left and then came back with the metal pipe.

He hit the worker so hard that he broke the victim's arm and also cut him on the head.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

