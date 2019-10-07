Bodega worker hit with metal pipe, arm broken in Mott Haven

By Eyewitness News
MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A man attacked a worker with a large metal pipe inside a Bronx bodega and it was caught on camera.

It happened on Tuesday, September 24th at 2:45 p.m. on 3rd Avenue in Mott Haven.

The attacker got into an argument with the 37-year-old worker.

He left and came back with the metal pipe.

He hit the worker so hard that he broke the victim's arm, and also cut him on the head.

Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
mott havenbronxnew york cityattackbodegasurveillance video
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
City steps up outreach efforts after murders of 4 homeless men
US troops start pullout from along Turkey's border in Syria
Groom sexually assaulted wife's bridesmaid, police say
AccuWeather: Warmer with possible showers
Woman thrown to ground, punched and robbed in Bronx
M15 select buses using cameras to catch bus lane offenders
Police locate car in NJ hit and run that killed teen, injured father
Show More
Former homeless man leaves pizza at scenes of Chinatown murders
Must-read stories from the weekend
Comedian Rip Taylor dies at 84
Jimmy Carter 'feels fine' after fall that required stitches
MTA finds increase in NYC subway homeless
More TOP STORIES News