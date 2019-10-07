Bodega worker hit with metal pipe, arm broken in Mott Haven

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) -- A man attacked a worker with a large metal pipe inside a Bronx bodega and it was caught on camera.It happened on Tuesday, September 24th at 2:45 p.m. on 3rd Avenue in Mott Haven.The attacker got into an argument with the 37-year-old worker.He left and came back with the metal pipe.He hit the worker so hard that he broke the victim's arm, and also cut him on the head.Anyone with information in regard to the identity of this male is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------