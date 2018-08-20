Bodies of father, 9-year-old son found after being swept away in Orange County river

The pair that went missing in a river in Orange County has been found.

Eyewitness News
DEERPARK, New York (WABC) --
The bodies of a Queens father and his young son who went missing in a river in Orange County over the weekend have been found.

Eyewitnesses said 46-year-old Marco Avila jumped in the water to save his 9-year-old son Marcos on Saturday morning at the Neversink River at Oakland Valley Campground in Deerpark.

Authorities said the young boy and a teenager were playing on a raft when it overturned.

Police say Avila dove into the water to help. He was able to get the 9-year-old back onto the raft when it flipped over.

The teen was saved but both the father and son were swept away downstream.

Officials said Monday that on day three of their search for the pair, rescuers found both the victims' bodies in the area of Shore Drive.

The river currents were swifter than normal because of the recent rain.

