Police believe body found in Queens linked to body found on Long Island

EMBED </>More Videos

Police believe a murder in Queens is linked to another killing on Long Island.

Eyewitness News
FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) --
Police believe the same young suspects accused of killing a man at a state park in Queens also murdered a teenager behind a community center on Long Island.

Investigators arrested a total of five people in the man's death in Far Rockaway, including a 13-year-old girl.

They say she lured both victims to their deaths with a promise of sex.

23-year-old Ian Cruz was found dead inside Bayswater Point State Park earlier this month.

A 17-year-old was found dead in Lawrence, Nassau County two days later.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
murderarrestbody foundFar RockawayNew York CityQueens
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Christmas Eve fire forces 18 families out of their homes in NJ
Teen arrested in 12-year-old boy's drive-by shooting death
Patients at NJ surgery center possibly exposed to HIV, hepatitis
Community comes together for family after man's sudden death
12-year-old innocent bystander recovering after NYC shooting
Woman fights off sex assault, boyfriend scares off suspect
Parents of wrestler who cut dreadlocks thank supporters
Dow Jones plunges more than 650 points on Christmas Eve
Show More
Search on for driver in deadly NJ hit-and-run
Kevin Spacey releases video amid felony sex assault charge
Jesus statue stolen from NJ church in the 1930s back home
Couple accused of punching trooper, throwing soiled underwear
NYPD corrals wayward hawk inside Penn Station
More News