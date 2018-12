Police believe the same young suspects accused of killing a man at a state park in Queens also murdered a teenager behind a community center on Long Island.Investigators arrested a total of five people in the man's death in Far Rockaway, including a 13-year-old girl.They say she lured both victims to their deaths with a promise of sex.23-year-old Ian Cruz was found dead inside Bayswater Point State Park earlier this month.A 17-year-old was found dead in Lawrence, Nassau County two days later.----------