FAR ROCKAWAY, Queens (WABC) --Police believe the same young suspects accused of killing a man at a state park in Queens also murdered a teenager behind a community center on Long Island.
Investigators arrested a total of five people in the man's death in Far Rockaway, including a 13-year-old girl.
They say she lured both victims to their deaths with a promise of sex.
23-year-old Ian Cruz was found dead inside Bayswater Point State Park earlier this month.
A 17-year-old was found dead in Lawrence, Nassau County two days later.
