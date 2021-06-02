Bodies of 2 men found in Smithtown Bay in search for missing fishermen from Huntington Station

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10709349" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Bill Ritter explains what you need to know about ranked choice voting on this special edition of "The Countdown."

SMITHTOWN, Suffolk County (WABC) -- Two men were found dead in Smithtown Bay Wednesday morning.It's believed that they are two fishermen who were reported missing nearby in the Long Island Sound.The Huntington Station men launched a canoe in Fort Salonga around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday and did not come back.Their family members called 911 at around 9:22 p.m. to report that they had not returned.The two bodies were found in Smithtown just after 6 a.m. Wednesday.One body was recovered by Suffolk police, the other by a Coast Guard crew.It was not immediately known if the bodies were those of the missing boaters.Suffolk County Police Marine Bureau, Aviation Section and patrol officers, along with the Huntington Harbor Master, local fire departments and the United States Coast Guard were involved in the search.----------