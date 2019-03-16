Body cam footage of Parkland shooter's arrest released

EMBED <>More Videos

Authorities release video of the confessed Parkland high school mass shooter.

PARKLAND, Fla. -- For the first time we are seeing the arrest of a man who police said shot and killed 17-people at his former high school in Florida.

Broward State Attorney's Office released the video of the arrest of Nikolas Cruz.

Cruz is accused of a deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland on February 14th, 2018.

In the video you can hear Cruz tell police about voices and demons while asking what's going on.

An unknown person then tells him to shut up.

Cruz has since been charged with 17 counts of premeditated murder.

His defense team has offered a guilty plea in exchange for life in prison without the possibility of parole. His lawyers said it is only a deal if prosecutors take the death penalty off the table.

Prosecutors have so far rejected that plea deal.

No word on when the case could head to trial.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
floridaarrestparkland school shootingbody cameras
TOP STORIES
Evacuations in NYC after anchor mistaken for explosive sea mine
Man shot on NYC subway platform, 2 suspects flee
AccuWeather: Weekend cool-down
NYPD: Man stabbed by woman with blue hair on NYC subway
Sources: Gambino boss shook hands with killer before shooting
Grand opening: NYC's $25 billion Hudson Yards opens to public
Missing Bronxville teen with autism found safe at ferry terminal
Show More
Penn Station getting massive $570 million makeover
Teen accepted to 39 colleges, wins $1.6M in scholarships
Police: 49 dead, 1 charged in New Zealand mosque shootings
New Zealand shooting: Who is the alleged gunman?
LI county fails to install red-light signs by legal deadline
More TOP STORIES News