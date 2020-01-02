Body Cam Video: Newark police make dramatic arrest of armed man

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark police have released dramatic video of an encounter with an armed man.The body camera video of the incident took place at a gas station on Springfield Avenue on Wednesday.Three officers arrived at the scene where they witnessed an argument between two men.One of the men was seen taking out a handgun.The officers took out their firearms and convinced the armed man to drop to the ground.Laquin Walker, 36, was then arrested without incident."I am grateful that these officers took command of a situation that could have ended in a tragedy," Director Anthony Ambrose said. "The Community Focus Team Officers, who are still in field training, likely averted a shooting and may have saved a man's life. Our neighborhoods are safer thanks to the presence and quick actions of these officers. They each exhibited great restraint and should be commended," he added.Walker faces charges of unlawful weapon possession and certain persons prohibited from weapon possession.----------