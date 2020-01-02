Body Cam Video: Newark police make dramatic arrest of armed man

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- Newark police have released dramatic video of an encounter with an armed man.

The body camera video shows the incident that took place at a gas station on Springfield Avenue on Wednesday.

Three officers arrived at the scene, where they witnessed an argument between two men.

One of the men was seen taking out a handgun.

The officers took out their firearms and convinced the armed man to drop to the ground.

Laquin Walker, 36, was then arrested without incident. No injuries were reported.

"I am grateful that these officers took command of a situation that could have ended in a tragedy," Director Anthony Ambrose said. "The Community Focus Team Officers, who are still in field training, likely averted a shooting and may have saved a man's life. Our neighborhoods are safer thanks to the presence and quick actions of these officers. They each exhibited great restraint and should be commended."

Walker faces charges of unlawful weapon possession and certain persons prohibited from weapon possession.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newarkarrestgun violencecaught on camerabody cameras
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY issues advisory for mysterious, possibly COVID-related illness in kids
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
NYC doctor separated from baby son to fight COVID-19
Line at Queens food pantry stretches for 8 blocks
3 more members of NYPD die of COVID-19, bringing total to 41
AccuWeather: Thursday is best bet of the week
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Show More
NYC, Hoboken expand 'Open Streets' to increase social distancing
Investigation underway after confrontation with NJ police officers
Gov. Murphy extends public health emergency declaration by 30 days
New York appeals state's June 23 presidential primary
Most NY coronavirus patients are retired or unemployed, survey finds
More TOP STORIES News