Body found amid search for fan who vanished during Giants-49ers game

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities are trying to determine if the body recovered is that of a missing 49ers fan.

Eyewitness News
SANTA CLARA, California (WABC) --
Authorities recovered a body from a San Jose, California marina, believed to be the 49ers fan who went missing last Monday.

Police say the body was found a few miles away from Levi's Stadium, but have not confirmed it is that of 32-year-old Ian Powers.

Powers vanished after Monday night's Giants-49ers game.

His girlfriend says the Army vet left his seat to use the bathroom, then never returned.

Police and family have been searching day and night since he vanished.

The coroners office is working to identify the body.

Authorities say it is possible he walked into a marsh near the stadium. They are also not ruling out foul play or a medical problem.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
missing person
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man shot while chasing store robbers in Queens
Officials: Pregnant woman killed in accident on Major Deegan
School public safety officer helps stranded children during height of snowstorm
Dad speaks out after son allegedly killed by 10-year-old
Woman who died while on cruise fell off 14th story balcony
Anthony Johnson helps serve Thanksgiving turkeys to homeless
Police investigating deadly Newark hit and run
No one predicted the severity of Thursday's snowstorm. Why?
Show More
11th child dies in viral outbreak at NJ rehab center
Suspect arrested in attack of NYPD officer in Brooklyn
Attorney: Woman in GoFundMe case says she was used and set up
Woman dies during storm after car hit by NJ Transit train
President Trump tours California area, calls wildfire a 'really bad one'
More News