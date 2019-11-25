missing girl

Body found in Alabama confirmed as missing 5-year-old Florida girl

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Authorities say a body recovered in Alabama is that of a 5-year-old Florida girl who went missing earlier this month.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Chief T.K. Waters announced at a news conference Monday that an Amber Alert for Taylor Rose Williams had been canceled following confirmation of her death.

Investigators say 27-year-old Brianna Williams reported her daughter missing from their Jacksonville home on Nov. 6., but the mother stopped cooperating with detectives after being questioned about inconsistencies in her story. Police later found human remains near Brianna Williams' hometown in Demopolis, Alabama.

RELATED: Missing Florida child's mom not cooperating with police

Officials say Brianna Williams was hospitalized after trying to kill herself and later charged with child neglect and providing false information to police. She hasn't been charged with the girl's death.

Authorities weren't immediately saying how the girl died.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
floridaalabamahuman remains foundmissing girlmissing childreninvestigation
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
MISSING GIRL
Natalee Holloway's mother returns to Aruba
Vigil marks 2 months since disappearance of NJ girl
Remains found in Alabama during search for missing Fla. girl
NJ girl missing nearly 6 weeks as search continues
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man slashed, possibly with machete, outside NYC laundromat
Netflix saves iconic Paris Theatre in Manhattan
NY Gov. Cuomo, National Grid reach deal on gas moratorium
Teen with jaw fused shut readies for 1st normal Thanksgiving
Brooklyn teen seriously hurt in slashing near school
Strong winds could disrupt Thanksgiving parade, holiday plans
Rehearsals begin as wind threatens Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
Show More
Remains found believed to be UFC fighters' stepdaughter; 2nd man arrested
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg kicks off presidential campaign
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
NYPD steps up efforts to combat suicide crisis
LI woman arrested for DWI after passenger jumps from car
More TOP STORIES News