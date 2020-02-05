Ex-boyfriend of Connecticut woman found in suitcase pleads guilty to her death

By Eyewitness News
GREENWICH, Connecticut (WABC) -- The ex-boyfriend of a woman whose body was found in a suitcase along a Connecticut roadway has pleaded guilty in her death.

Police officials say 25-year-old Javier DaSilva-Rojas, who was arrested within a week of the gruesome discovery, pleaded guilty to the charge of kidnapping resulting in death.

He is expected to be sentenced to at least 30 years in prison.

The remains of 24-year-old Valerie Reyes, of New Rochelle, were found in February 2019 in a wooded area on the side of the road in Greenwich.

Sources say DeSilva had made admissions in the death, including that it occurred in New Rochelle.

Authorities believe he then bound the victim with duct tape, put her in the suitcase, and drove her body to Connecticut.

Related: Mom of woman found in suitcase says daughter feared for her life

His sentencing is scheduled for May 21, 2020.

