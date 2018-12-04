TAMPA, Florida (WABC) --Costa Rican officials say they believe a body found near an apartment is that of a missing American woman, and a suspect is in custody.
Authorities located the body in their search for Carla Stefaniak, a Florida woman who went missing while on vacation.
They said it "preliminarily corresponds" to Stefaniak, and that an autopsy concluded the cause of death to be "stab wounds around the neck and extremities." She also had a blunt force trauma injury to the head.
A 32-year-old male security guard identified as Bismarck Espinoza Martinez, who lived in the room next to where Stefaniak was staying, has been arrested after officials say testimony he gave did not match with CCTV footage and other witness statements.
Authorities are waiting for a fingerprint comparison to definitively confirm that the body is Stefaniak.
Officials say the suspect had the time and space to commit the crime and became a suspect because of the investigation after testimony he first gave was not compatible to the rest of the evidence.
Stefaniak traveled to Costa Rica to celebrate her 36th birthday, leaving on Thanksgiving Day. But she had not been heard from since Tuesday, her brother, Carlos Caicedo, told ABC News.
Stefaniak's sister-in-law, April Burton, flew with her, but Burton flew back one day early.
Stefaniak and Burton are like "best friends," Caicedo said, adding that his sister talks to his wife more than she talks to him.
The pair had planned to stay in beach towns around the island, Caicdeo said, and they posted photos and video to social media, documenting their trip.
The owner of Stefaniak's Airbnb said she was last seen getting in an Uber at around 5 a.m. Wednesday, but her Uber records don't show a transaction.
----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts