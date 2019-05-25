MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities say human remains have been found in the Massapequa Preserve on Long Island.
At a news conference, police said the body was found in a shallow grave and excavated Friday.
The remains are believed to have been there over two years, said Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick.
The case is believed to be connected to the MS-13 gang.
"Every information and investigation that we've had ongoing and conducting has no indication of anything else here in the Massapequa Preserve," said Fitzpatrick.
The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner's Officer to be identified.
The body of a teenager was found in the Massapequa Preserve in 2017, and police say that prompted the investigation that led to Friday's discovery.
Two reputed members of the MS-13 gang were arrested in the previous case.
Kevin Granados-Coreas, 19, and Carlos Portillo, 22, were charged with second degree murder after Nassau County Police say they killed Julio Cesar Gonzales-Espantzay.
The 19-year-old's body was found dumped in the Massapequa Preserve after police say he was lured into a car by the alleged gang members, taken to the secluded location, and fatally attacked with knives and machetes.
"We found the body in early January of '17," said Fitzpatrick. "While we investigated that person, who he was, who was responsible for his death, it started to indicate that there was the possibility of a second body here, and that multiple people involved with MS-13 might have been involved with that death. We continued with that information and other information and continued to come back here to see if that was in fact true, and on Friday we discovered that it was."
----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Police find human remains in Massapequa Preserve on Long Island
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News