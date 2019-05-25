Police find human remains in Massapequa Preserve on Long Island

By Eyewitness News
MASSAPEQUA, Long Island (WABC) -- Authorities say human remains have been found in the Massapequa Preserve on Long Island.

At a news conference, police said the body was found in a shallow grave and excavated Friday.

The remains are believed to have been there over two years, said Nassau County Police Det. Lt. Stephen Fitzpatrick.

The case is believed to be connected to the MS-13 gang.

"Every information and investigation that we've had ongoing and conducting has no indication of anything else here in the Massapequa Preserve," said Fitzpatrick.

The body has been taken to the Medical Examiner's Officer to be identified.

The body of a teenager was found in the Massapequa Preserve in 2017, and police say that prompted the investigation that led to Friday's discovery.

Two reputed members of the MS-13 gang were arrested in the previous case.

Kevin Granados-Coreas, 19, and Carlos Portillo, 22, were charged with second degree murder after Nassau County Police say they killed Julio Cesar Gonzales-Espantzay.

The 19-year-old's body was found dumped in the Massapequa Preserve after police say he was lured into a car by the alleged gang members, taken to the secluded location, and fatally attacked with knives and machetes.

"We found the body in early January of '17," said Fitzpatrick. "While we investigated that person, who he was, who was responsible for his death, it started to indicate that there was the possibility of a second body here, and that multiple people involved with MS-13 might have been involved with that death. We continued with that information and other information and continued to come back here to see if that was in fact true, and on Friday we discovered that it was."

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
massapequanassau countymurderms 13 gangbody found
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD: Officer shoots woman armed with knife in Queens
Derailment disrupts LIRR service to Montauk and the Hamptons
What you need to know about the 2019 Bethpage Air Show at Jones Beach
Kickoff to a Long Island Summer 2019
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to over $400 million after no winners
9 people shot after gunfire erupts near bar in Trenton
James Holzhauer reaches new 'Jeopardy!' winnings milestone
Show More
NYPD desperately searching for missing student with autism
Police officer struck by car during traffic stop in Brooklyn
Hawaii jogger missing more than 2 weeks found alive, police say
AccuWeather: Sunny start to the holiday weekend
Co-owner of LI day care charged with sexually abusing 7-year-old
More TOP STORIES News