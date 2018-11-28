The FBI says a body found in an area of North Carolina where searchers have been looking for a teenager for the last three weeks is believed to be the missing girl.Authorities said at a news conference Wednesday that preliminary tests show the body found a day earlier is that of 13-year-old Hania Aguilar."This is not the outcome we hoped for," Lumberton Police Chief Michael McNeil said.Andy Delarocha, with the FBI, said investigators had been searching the land off Wire Grass Road since the girl went missing. When they were searching the area on Tuesday, they came upon her body.According to the FBI, the body was not visible from the road.Authorities are not releasing information regarding the condition in which her body was found.The body still has not been officially identified, and authorities are planning to use dental records to make a positive identification.The discovery was made in a body of water in Robeson County about 10 miles south of the mobile home park where she was kidnapped on November 5 after going outside to start a relative's SUV before school.Police say a man forced the teenager into an SUV and drove off. The SUV was found several miles south of her mobile home park. The body was found a few miles farther away.Authorities say there is no person of interest in the case at this time.A $30,000 reward has been offered for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible.(The Associated Press contributed to this report)----------