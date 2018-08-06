NEW YORK (WABC) --Philadelphia police discovered a woman's body decomposed in a basement apartment Sunday night. They say neighbors complained of a foul odor coming from the building.
Police have yet to confirm that the remains discovered are that of Vianela Tavera.
Tavera left her Bronx home a week ago Saturday to visit her alleged boyfriend, Luis Negron Martinez, 38, in Philadelphia and she hasn't been heard from since.
It was on Monday when police in Virginia pulled over Martinez driving Tavera's maroon SUV.
Inside the vehicle, was a gun and clothing belonging to the 50-year-old mother of five.
Martinez was arrested on the spot for grand larceny and criminal possession of a weapon.
Eyewitness News has learned Martinez owns several properties in the Philadelphia area.
Detectives are now working to figure out if there's a link between this body found and Martinez.
"When detectives got here, they smelled a strong odor that smelled like a decomposing body," an officer said. "They found a dead, badly decomposed female laying on the basement floor."
Martinez is in jail being held without bond.
