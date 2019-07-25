Body found in road, police investigate Woodhaven hit-and-run

By Eyewitness News
WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- A man was found dead after apparently being struck by a vehicle in Queens.

It happened in the Woodhaven section around 5:20 a.m. Thursday.

Body parts of the victim, a 56-year-old man, were discovered in the southbound lanes of Woodhaven Boulevard at 92nd Street.

No vehicle was found at the scene.

The police investigation is ongoing.

