Body found in road, police investigate Woodhaven hit-and-run

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- A man was found dead after apparently being struck by a vehicle in Queens.
It happened in the Woodhaven section around 5:20 a.m. Thursday.
Body parts of the victim, a 56-year-old man, were discovered in the southbound lanes of Woodhaven Boulevard at 92nd Street.
No vehicle was found at the scene.
The police investigation is ongoing.
