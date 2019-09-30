Body found in Bear Mountain State Park in search for missing Hudson Valley woman

She was found in a car Saturday night and investigators are looking into whether it is Audrey Grogan.
On Friday, her son reported her missing.
He told Poughkeepsie Police his father, George Grogan, told him he had killed Audrey.
George Grogan has still not been located.
A widespread search is now underway, but police say there is no indication there is any threat to the public.
