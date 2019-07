Body found on Queens road, police investigate as hit and run

WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- A man found dead on a roadway in Queens early Thursday appears to have been struck by multiple vehicles, police said.The 56-year-old man was discovered in the southbound lanes of Woodhaven Boulevard at 91st Avenue in Woodhaven around 5:20 a.m.Authorities say the body was dismembered, indicating it had been run over by several cars, though none of them were located at the scene.Police are investigating the death as a hit and run.No arrests have been made.The incident happened just three blocks from where a 28-year-old bicyclist was critically injured in a crash with an SUV one day earlier.----------