Body found on Queens road, police investigate as hit and run

By Eyewitness News
WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- A man found dead on a roadway in Queens early Thursday appears to have been struck by multiple vehicles, police said.

The 56-year-old man was discovered in the southbound lanes of Woodhaven Boulevard at 91st Avenue in Woodhaven around 5:20 a.m.

Authorities say the body was dismembered, indicating it had been run over by several cars, though none of them were located at the scene.

Police are investigating the death as a hit and run.

No arrests have been made.

The incident happened just three blocks from where a 28-year-old bicyclist was critically injured in a crash with an SUV one day earlier.

