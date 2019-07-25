WOODHAVEN, Queens (WABC) -- A man found dead on a roadway in Queens early Thursday appears to have been struck by multiple vehicles, police said.
The 56-year-old man was discovered in the southbound lanes of Woodhaven Boulevard at 91st Avenue in Woodhaven around 5:20 a.m.
Authorities say the body was dismembered, indicating it had been run over by several cars, though none of them were located at the scene.
Police are investigating the death as a hit and run.
No arrests have been made.
The incident happened just three blocks from where a 28-year-old bicyclist was critically injured in a crash with an SUV one day earlier.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Body found on Queens road, police investigate as hit and run
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More