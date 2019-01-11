Body of baby at center of alleged fake kidnapping found in Texas

Police say they believe an 8-month-old boy reported as abducted is believed to be dead.

SAN ANTONIO, Texas (WABC) --
A body found in an open field near a San Antonio neighborhood is believed to be that of an 8-month-old baby who has been at the center of a staged kidnapping allegedly set up by his father, KSAT-TV reports.

Police say Christopher Davila, the father of King Jay Davila, confessed and led investigators to the field to show them where he buried his son.

Investigators dug up a black backpack with what appeared to be a baby's body wrapped in a blanket, an arrest affidavit says.

At a Thursday night news conference, San Antonio Police Department Chief William McManus said Davila is believed to have injured the child severely, then told police the boy was in a car that was stolen.

McManus said Beatrice Sampayo, the child's grandmother, is suspected of disposing of the child's car seat and dropping off Angie Torres, the child's cousin, who was seen on surveillance video as participating in a staged kidnapping.

Now, all three family members have been charged in the case. They are in custody on evidence tampering charges.

Davila initially denied involvement in his child's disappearance.

Police had suspected him of faking the kidnapping to cover up foul play.

On top of the other allegations, Davila now faces charges of felony injury to a child causing serious bodily injury - omission, felony possession of a firearm and possession with the intent to deliver a controlled substance.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

