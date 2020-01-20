Body of man found burned, bound in Queens home under construction

QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a grisly scene in Queens where the body of a man was found burned and apparently bound in a home under construction.He was found on the first floor on 217th Street and 104th Avenue in Queens Village just after 3 a.m. Monday.A 911 call came in for a report of a fire, and authorities say that once the fire was out, the FDNY found the body of a man with his hands tied together."This is totally shocking, totally shocking for us," neighbor Autumn Joyce said.A search revealed the property used to be a deli, but it's now surrounded by scaffolding and is under renovation."I'm the one who installed the fence and make sure everything is in order, that's what I do for them," said Glen Brown, a man who works on the home. "So when I saw it in the news, I was like, 'Wow.' I couldn't believe it until they said bodies inside and burned. I was like, 'How come?''"The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.The Medical Examiner will determine the victim's cause of death.----------