Body of man found burned, bound in Queens home under construction

By Eyewitness News
QUEENS VILLAGE, Queens (WABC) -- Police are investigating a grisly scene in Queens where the body of a man was found burned and apparently bound in a home under construction.

He was found on the first floor on 217th Street and 104th Avenue in Queens Village just after 3 a.m. Monday.

A 911 call came in for a report of a fire, and authorities say that once the fire was out, the FDNY found the body of a man with his hands tied together.

"This is totally shocking, totally shocking for us," neighbor Autumn Joyce said.

A search revealed the property used to be a deli, but it's now surrounded by scaffolding and is under renovation.

"I'm the one who installed the fence and make sure everything is in order, that's what I do for them," said Glen Brown, a man who works on the home. "So when I saw it in the news, I was like, 'Wow.' I couldn't believe it until they said bodies inside and burned. I was like, 'How come?''"

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Medical Examiner will determine the victim's cause of death.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
queens villagequeensnew york cityhuman remains foundhomicidebody found
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man fatally shot, 2 wounded inside Manhattan restaurant
David Olney, 71, dies on stage during performance in Florida
NYC, nation honor Martin Luther King Jr. with day of service
85-year-old man killed, daughter and 2 others hurt in NYC fire
NJ couple arrested after 'golf club beating' road rage incident
NC kidnapping: Kidnapped mom & baby found safe, suspect in custody
1-year-old girl taken from mother, returned by unidentified man
Show More
2 dead, 15 hurt in shooting outside Kansas City bar
AccuWeather Alert: Brisk and quite cold
Man's body found in lobby after suspicious fire in Brooklyn
SAG Awards 2020: Full list of winners
Long Island school plagued by health concerns to relocate students
More TOP STORIES News