The body of a Texas mother and Chili's waitress who has been missing for more than two weeks has been found.Emily Wade, 38, was last seen on January 5.Wade's family said she was heading to a co-worker's house to eat pizza and watch a movie, but a witness told police he saw her drive away around 8:30 p.m.She never made it home.Ennis police say a volunteer search party found her body along a creek bed on Monday."It was so thick, we couldn't get in to where she was found," volunteer searcher Toney Wade said. "It was just really, really thick."Her car still has nott been found.The Dallas County Medical Examiner will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death and get a positive ID.Wade has a 7-year-old daughter.