Body of soldier from New Jersey killed in Afghanistan returns to US

The body of Sgt. 1st Class Michael J. Goble of Washington Township, who was killed in Afghanistan, is due to arrive Wednesday at Dover Air Force Base in Delaware.
The 33-year-old was killed in combat Monday.
Goble was assigned to 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group (Airborne), Eglin Air Force Base, Florida.
Goble's unit was engaged in combat operations in Kunduz Province, Afghanistan, when he suffered fatal injuries, the Pentagon said. No other details were provided.
Twenty U.S. deaths have been recorded in Afghanistan this year. There have also been three noncombat deaths in 2019. More than 2,400 Americans have died in the nearly 18-year conflict.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube