GREENWOOD LAKE, New York (WABC) -- Divers have recovered the body of a father who drowned while trying to save his child at an Orange County lake over the weekend.
Eyewitnesses said the father jumped into Greenwood Lake after his child had fallen in just after 5 p.m. Sunday.
About 10 children were on a pontoon boat when the accident happened.
An off-duty NYPD officer tried to save the man but was too late.
The child is expected to be OK.
----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Body recovered after father drowns in New York lake while trying to rescue child
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More