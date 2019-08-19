Body recovered after father drowns in New York lake while trying to rescue child

By Eyewitness News
GREENWOOD LAKE, New York (WABC) -- Divers have recovered the body of a father who drowned while trying to save his child at an Orange County lake over the weekend.

Eyewitnesses said the father jumped into Greenwood Lake after his child had fallen in just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

About 10 children were on a pontoon boat when the accident happened.

An off-duty NYPD officer tried to save the man but was too late.

The child is expected to be OK.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
greenwood lakeorange countydrowning
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE | NYPD commissioner to rule on officer's fate in Eric Garner death
Elderly woman fatally stabbed, husband jumped out window
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is married!
NJ doctor dies after falling 80 feet while on vacation
Investigation into possible home invasion with shots fired in NJ
Officials: Ceilings as low as 4 1/2 feet in some illegal apartments
Man used chair to climb in bathroom window in NYC home invasion
Show More
9-year-old bitten by shark in knee-deep water
AccuWeather Alert: Hot and humid
3 mass shootings averted in separate incidents around the country, authorities say
Be Kind: Jogger gives homeless man shoes off his feet
Couple robbed at gunpoint in East Williamsburg
More TOP STORIES News