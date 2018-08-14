The NYPD Scuba unit recovered the body believed to be the woman was swept away by a wave on Sunday in Queens.Multiple agencies and crews looked for the missing swimmer after she disappeared in the waters off of Bayswater Point State Park.Police believe the woman's husband was swimming while his 35-year-old wife was walking by the water. He told authorities a wave during high tide picked her up and carried her away.The man said the incident happened at Jamaica Bay and Breezy Point - far from the search effort in Bayswater.NYPD search teams recovered a body in the vicinity of Beach 108th Street and Jamaica Bay on Tuesday morning.The identity of the deceased is pending proper family notification.----------