Bodycam footage of 'ER' actress Vanessa Marquez's shooting death released by police

SOUTH PASADENA, Calif. -- Police in southern California released dramatic body camera footage Monday of an officer-involved shooting that killed actress Vanessa Marquez in August 2018.

The video starts with officers entering her home for a wellness check.

Marquez told officers she was having a seizure.

Police say paramedics and a mental health clinician spoke with her right after that.

RELATED: Woman shot, killed by police in California identified as actress on TV show 'ER'
EMBED More News Videos

A woman who was fatally shot by South Pasadena police has been identified as 49-year-old Vanessa Marquez, an actress who used to be on the TV show, "ER."



Officers told Marquez they were going to take her to a local hospital to be evaluated. They say that's when she picked up a handgun, and officers retreated downstairs.

Police say they opened fire when Marquez advanced toward them with the weapon.

Marquez was killed in the confrontation.

Investigators magnified the video to show a hand holding a gun. The weapon was later determined to be a replica.

Marquez's family has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city of South Pasadena.

Marquez was 49 years old. She was best known for her roles on "ER" and "Stand and Deliver."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
californiadeadly shootingfatal shootingpolice shootingactorpolice cameraofficer involved shootingu.s. & worldpolicebody cameras
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Positive case of coronavirus in Westchester, 1st community spread
Man with BB gun on rooftop taken into custody in NYC: NYPD
Schools closed after Westchester coronavirus diagnosis
MTA disinfecting entire system amid coronavirus outbreak
At least 22 dead after tornadoes hit Nashville, central Tennessee
Washington state reports 7th death from COVID-19 virus
NJ resident's undercover video nabs alleged child predator
Show More
Van loses control, crashes into building in Manhattan
Search on for 2 men accused of attacking MTA bus driver in NYC
Knicks superfan Spike Lee says he was 'harassed' at MSG
How previously won delegates are divided as candidates leave 2020 race
Woman robbed, assaulted in Clinton Hill; video shows suspect
More TOP STORIES News