New bodycam video shows confrontation that led to death of NYPD officer

EDENWALD, Bronx (WABC) -- New police bodycam video shows the dramatic and intense confrontation that led to the death of an NYPD officer earlier this fall.Officers were in pursuit of a suspect, Antonio Williams, who was fighting for the gun of Officer Brian Mulkeen.It was September 29th, and Officer Mulkeen, 33, was on patrol with his undercover gang unit after a shootout between two groups of men just a few nights earlier at the Edenwald Houses in the Bronx.When they see Antonio Williams he runs, and Mulkeen starts the chase. The video from a second officer's body camera shows Williams running, and the struggle where."He's reaching for it, he's reaching for it," Mulkeen can be heard yelling.The second officer, Robert Wichers strikes the suspect over the head multiple times. Mulkeen's gun goes off and Wichers stepped back and fired one shot. At that moment, a second unit arrived and three other officers fired their weapons from a position across the lawn from a distance shown on their body cameras.During the discharge, Mulkeen and Williams were struck by rounds discharged by the officers.In total, six officers, including Mulkeen fired 15 shots. Police say Williams was in possession of a loaded .32 caliber revolver that never fired.Neither Mulkeen nor Williams survived.The NYPD is still conducting interviews and waiting on forensic evidence. Their complete investigation could take one year.