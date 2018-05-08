Bodycam video shows harrowing rescue of man from burning car in New Jersey

ROSELLE PARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
Shocking bodycam video shows the harrowing rescue of a man inside a burning car in New Jersey.

Officers in Roselle Park responded to a call of a smoking vehicle Saturday morning.

When they arrived, the car was nearly engulfed in flames. As they searched the vehicle, they realized someone was inside.

The man appeared disoriented and was resisting help, but police said they were able to pull him to safety.

Authorities say the man may have fallen asleep with his foot on the gas, overheating the engine.

