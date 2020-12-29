Boeing 737 Max planes return for flight from Miami to New York after horrific crashes

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9042161" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The Bruno family hopes their story serves as a tale of caution for those who want to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones.

LAGUARDIA AIRPORT, Queens (WABC) -- The Boeing 737 Max plane returns to the sky in the U.S.The plane was grounded for nearly two years after two horrific crashes that killed 346 people.Experts blamed a software malfunction caused both crashes.The first flight will be leaving Miami at 10:30 Tuesday morning and will land at LaGuardia this afternoon.The Boeing 737 Max has been grounded since March of 2019 until last month.In November, the FAA approved changes to the jets.American Airlines is returning the planes to the air once again. United and Southwest also have the 737 max in their fleet, saying that in next few months they will add the plane back to their schedules.A new poll out this week showed 57% of Americans were not interested in flying in the 737 max if they knew about the plane's history.American Airlines said they have notified passengers they will be in a 737 max on Tuesday.