Boeing 737 Max planes return for flight from Miami to New York after horrific crashes

LAGUARDIA AIRPORT, Queens (WABC) -- The Boeing 737 Max plane returns to the sky in the U.S.

The plane was grounded for nearly two years after two horrific crashes that killed 346 people.

Experts blamed a software malfunction caused both crashes.

The first flight will be leaving Miami at 10:30 Tuesday morning and will land at LaGuardia this afternoon.

The Boeing 737 Max has been grounded since March of 2019 until last month.

RELATED: 'Designed by clowns': Boeing employees mocked 737 Max problems before deadly crashes, documents show

In November, the FAA approved changes to the jets.

American Airlines is returning the planes to the air once again. United and Southwest also have the 737 max in their fleet, saying that in next few months they will add the plane back to their schedules.

A new poll out this week showed 57% of Americans were not interested in flying in the 737 max if they knew about the plane's history.

American Airlines said they have notified passengers they will be in a 737 max on Tuesday.

MORE NEWS: Family warns others of short visits after losing mother, father days before Christmas
EMBED More News Videos

The Bruno family hopes their story serves as a tale of caution for those who want to celebrate the holiday with their loved ones.



----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
new york cityqueensunited airlinesboeingplane accidentlaguardia airportamerican airlinessouthwest airlinesairplaneplane crash
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
FDNY to receive COVID vaccine while NYPD have to wait
Woman falsely accuses Black teen of stealing phone in NYC hotel
Fate of Trump's $2K checks rests with GOP-led Senate
COVID Live Updates: Doctors see severe psychosis in small number of patients
Skater critically injured after alleged hit-and-run; driver arrested
Magnitude 6.3 earthquake hits Croatia; 1 child dead
AccuWeather: Blustery and colder
Show More
Nashville bomber left hints of trouble, but motive elusive
Man attempts to smuggle $160K worth of cocaine in can of tomato paste
These stores will be open on New Year's Eve
1 suspect in custody, 1 hospitalized in NYC police-involved shooting
House votes to override Trump's veto of defense bill
More TOP STORIES News