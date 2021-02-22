Some Boeing 777 airplanes likely to be removed from service, FAA says

CHICAGO -- The Federal Aviation Administration is stepping up inspections of Boeing 777 airplanes equipped with certain Pratt + Whitney PW4000 engines and it's likely some will be removed from service, according to a statement from FAA Administrator Steve Dickson.
"We reviewed all available safety data following yesterday's incident," Dickson said, referring to the United Airlines flight that was forced to return to Denver International Airport Saturday after it suffered an engine failure shortly after takeoff, CNN reported.
RELATED: Video shows moment debris from United Airlines plane falls onto Colorado street
"Based on the initial information, we concluded that the inspection interval should be stepped up for the hollow fan blades that are unique to this model of engine, used solely on Boeing 777 airplanes," Dickson said.
"The FAA is working closely with other civil aviation authorities to make this information available to affected operators in their jurisdictions," Dickson said.
United Airlines, based out of Chicago, released a statement Sunday night about the removal of the aircraft.
"Starting immediately and out of an abundance of caution, we are voluntarily and temporarily removing 24 Boeing 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000 series engines from our schedule. Since yesterday, we've been in touch with regulators at the NTSB and FAA and will continue to work closely with them to determine any additional steps that are needed to ensure these aircraft meet our rigorous safety standards and can return to service. As we swap out aircraft, we expect only a small number of customers to be inconvenienced.
Safety remains our highest priority - for our employees and our customers. That's why our pilots and flight attendants take part in extensive training to prepare and manage incidents like United flight 328. And we remain proud of their professionalism and steadfast dedication to safety in our day to day operations and when emergencies like this occur."
United officials said they currently have 52 of these aircrafts in thier fleet, however, only 24 are active with the other 28 in storage.
This developing story will be updated.
The video featured is from a previous report.
(The-CNN-Wire & 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.)
ABC7 Chicago contributed to this article.
Some Boeing 777 airplanes likely to be removed from service, FAA says
United Airlines announces voluntary, temporary removal of 24 Boeing 777 aircraft
BOEING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News