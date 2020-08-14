Boil Water Advisory in Jersey City after 'irregularity' found

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Jersey City residents and restaurants were asked to boil water before drinking it or using it to cook Friday after testing revealed an "irregularity."

The city announced the boil water advisory Friday morning and it will remain in effect until 5 p.m. Saturday.

Mayor Steven Fulop said an "irregularity" was discovered near Christ Hospital on Thursday, though the same issue did not show up in a second test.



The advisory is in place for both residences and restaurants.

"We had the chef boil a large pot of water," Pet Shop restaurant owner David Rappaport said.

Rappaport was not alone, he was one of many restaurant owners taking precautions.

Residents alike were also taking no chances, as officials said they were testing up and down stream.

"First person I called was my mom, she lives in the neighborhood. I was like 'boil your water or drink the bottled water,'" resident Gil Torres said.

The owner of the seafood restaurant Lobster Garage Ron Smith said he was trying his best, but he was more concerned about the city's response.

"The water lines are so old and archaic this is something we have to deal with frequently," Smith said. "A customer told us, Jersey City doesn't do a good job communicating, it has problems with the water."

Fulop said they are doing further testing and the advisory will remain until all test results are clear.

