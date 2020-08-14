Boil Water Advisory in Jersey City after positive E. coli bacteria test result

We do regular testing, there was an irregularity isolated near Christ Hospital yesterday. It subsequently tested ok, we then test upstream/downstream which we’ve been doing - Until all test results come back OK, we’re advised to implement a boil advisory. https://t.co/ubX4QI18hq — Steven Fulop (@StevenFulop) August 14, 2020

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A system-wide boil water advisory has been issued for residents of Jersey City following a positive E. coli bacteria test result taken during routine water sampling.Jersey City residents and restaurants were asked to boil water before drinking it or using it to cook Friday morning after testing revealed an "irregularity."Upon receiving the result, SUEZ immediately notified local officials and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection.The boil water advisory will remain in effect until further notice.Mayor Steven Fulop said an "irregularity" was discovered near Christ Hospital on Thursday, though the same issue did not show up in a second test.The advisory is in place for both residences and restaurants."We had the chef boil a large pot of water," Pet Shop restaurant owner David Rappaport said.Rappaport was not alone, he was one of many restaurant owners taking precautions.Residents alike were also taking no chances, as officials said they were testing up and down stream."First person I called was my mom, she lives in the neighborhood. I was like 'boil your water or drink the bottled water,'" resident Gil Torres said.The owner of the seafood restaurant Lobster Garage Ron Smith said he was trying his best, but he was more concerned about the city's response."The water lines are so old and archaic this is something we have to deal with frequently," Smith said. "A customer told us, Jersey City doesn't do a good job communicating, it has problems with the water."Fulop said they are doing further testing and the advisory will remain until all test results are clear.----------