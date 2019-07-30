Boom of crane partially collapses in East Village

EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Authorities temporarily shut down FDR Drive in both directions around East 6th Street after a freestanding crane boom partially collapsed on a building in the East Village on Tuesday.

Most lanes reopened after 4:00 p.m., but delays remained in the area.

The crane struck the side of the city-run Riis Houses, a six-story 590-unit residential building an hour early. Video from News Copter 7 shows the boom seemingly snapped in two.

The FDNY, OEM and the city's Buildings Department were on the scene.

The boom only caused superficial damage to the side of the building. There was noreal structural damage to the building, only windows, glass and air conditioners were damaged.

Cynthia Martin, a building resident, said the boom damaged a window in the apartment where she lives with her children.

"The glass shattered inside the apartment. It went in, and (my son) heard a loud boom, and they ran, and all the glass was in the apartment ... my son was sitting right next to it, and thank god for the curtains (were) right there, but all the glass came in ... I felt like I was having a heart attack. I couldn't even get here fast enough," she said.



No injuries were reported. Both 749 FDR Drive and 765 FDR Drive were temporarily evacuated.

The FDR Drive closures were prompted out of an abundance of caution while the crane was lowered, officials said. Drivers are urged to find alternative routes.

The cause of the collapse remains under investigation. Crews were working to stablize the crane.

