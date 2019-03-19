1 injured in boom truck crash near Penn Station in Midtown Manhattan

EMBED <>More Videos

Derick Waller reports on the crash outside Penn Station.

By Eyewitness News
MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- 34th Street remained closed between 7th and 8th avenues in Midtown after a boom truck collapsed, injuring one person.

The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday near Penn Station.

The crane crashed onto the sidewalk after the hydraulic system failed. Workers were installing a sidewalk shed at the time of the crash.

It came down with such force that the arm of the heavy equipment is practically embedded into the concrete sidewalk.

The operator of the crane was hospitalized with minor injuries to his foot. No one else was injured.

There was also a large spill of hydraulic fluid on the street.

The Department of Buildings responded to check for structural damage to Penn Station.

The street could be closed throughout the morning commute. Access to the subway is not impacted.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related topics:
midtownmanhattannew york citycollapsecrane accident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Woman who climbed Statue of Liberty faces sentencing
Suspect arrested in attemped rape in Brooklyn apartment
AccuWeather: Sunny and pleasant Tuesday
Mob boss murder suspect waives extradition, flashes MAGA on hand
New incidents of debris falling from elevated MTA tracks onto cars
3 seriously injured in shooting at NYC housing complex
$1 million Powerball ticket sold in New Jersey
Show More
Hate crime probe into attack on Muslim woman on Brooklyn street
Nurses set April 2 strike date at 3 NYC hospital systems
Under funding, overcrowding forces kids to attend class in closet
Netherlands shooting: 3 dead, 5 wounded; Suspect in custody
12 arrested in NJ sting targeting narcotics, 'ghost guns'
More TOP STORIES News