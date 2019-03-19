1 injured in boom truck crash near Penn Station in Midtown Manhattan

MIDTOWN, Manhattan (WABC) -- 34th Street remained closed between 7th and 8th avenues in Midtown after a boom truck collapsed, injuring one person.The accident happened just after 10:30 p.m. Monday near Penn Station.The crane crashed onto the sidewalk after the hydraulic system failed. Workers were installing a sidewalk shed at the time of the crash.It came down with such force that the arm of the heavy equipment is practically embedded into the concrete sidewalk.The operator of the crane was hospitalized with minor injuries to his foot. No one else was injured.There was also a large spill of hydraulic fluid on the street.The Department of Buildings responded to check for structural damage to Penn Station.The street could be closed throughout the morning commute. Access to the subway is not impacted.----------