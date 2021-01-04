Boy killed, brother critical in Brooklyn hit and run

BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A young child is dead and his brother is in critical condition after they were struck by a hit-and-run driver in Brooklyn Monday morning.It happened around 9:15 a.m. on 67th Street in Borough Park.Authorities say the victims were brothers, approximately ages 4 and 6, were were hit by a blue minivan or work truck that fled the scene.They were rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where one of them was pronounced dead.The extent of the brother's injuries are not known, but he is listed in critical condition.Police say the vehicle has possible damage and was last seen seen eastbound on 67th Street.----------