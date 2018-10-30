Boston gangster Whitey Bulger found dead in prison at 89

BRUCETON MILLS, West Virginia --
Notorious Boston gangster James "Whitey" Bulger has died in federal custody nearly five years after being sentenced to spend the rest of his life in prison.

Officials with the Federal Bureau of Prisons say he died Tuesday in West Virginia. He was 89.

Bulger led a largely Irish mob that ran loan-sharking, gambling and drug rackets in the Boston area. He also served as an FBI informant who ratted on his gang's main rival.

He became one of the nation's most-wanted fugitives after fleeing Boston in late 1994. After more than 16 years on the run, Bulger was captured at age 81 in Santa Monica, California, where he had been living with his longtime girlfriend, Catherine Greig.

In 2013, Bulger was convicted of participating in 11 murders in the 1970s and 1980s and sentenced to two consecutive life sentences.

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this article as they become available. The Associated Press contributed reporting.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
mobmurderprisonu.s. & worldWest Virginia
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Girl, twin brothers fatally struck at Indiana bus stop
Video: Man purposefully hits stranger with car in NJ
Trump reportedly planning to terminate birthright citizenship
91-year-old 'Boy Meets World' actor foils home invasion
Family sues university over student's pancake eating death
Apple unveils new iPads, Macbooks in Brooklyn
Passengers trapped in packed NJ Transit train for 2 hours
Female teacher accused of sexual conduct with student in NJ
Show More
NYPD: Man robs 4 people at knifepoint, 3 in 2-hour span
Suspect in lewd act on female subway passenger surrenders
Video: Off-duty NYPD officer grazed by bullet in shootout
Man gets life in prison for kidnapping baby cut from womb
Pipe-bomb suspect had hit list of targets, official says
More News