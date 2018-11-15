Both sides rest in Karina Vetrano trial

EMBED </>More Videos

Tim Fleischer reports closing arguments will begin on Monday

By
KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) --
Both sides have rested in the Karina Vetrano murder trial. The suspect, Chanel Lewis, did not take the stand.
Vetrano, 30, was brutally murdered - strangled, beaten and sexually assaulted on August 2, 2016 while she went for a run in Spring Creek Park.

Lewis is on trial for murder and other charges before a Queens jury.

Closing arguments will be heard on Monday.

Related Topics:
murderKew GardensQueensNew York City
