KEW GARDENS, Queens (WABC) --Both sides have rested in the Karina Vetrano murder trial. The suspect, Chanel Lewis, did not take the stand.
Vetrano, 30, was brutally murdered - strangled, beaten and sexually assaulted on August 2, 2016 while she went for a run in Spring Creek Park.
Lewis is on trial for murder and other charges before a Queens jury.
Closing arguments will be heard on Monday.
----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube