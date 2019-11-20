Box truck flips into home in Great Kills, Staten Island

GREAT KILLS, Staten Island (WABC) -- A box truck overturned into a home in the Great Kills section of Staten Island early Wednesday.The truck flipped in the driveway of the home on Hillcrest Street just after 7 a.m.The driver of the truck suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital.The house appears to have sustained minor structural damage.The Department of Buildings will check the structural stability of the residence.It's not yet known what caused the truck to crash.----------