Box truck flips into home in Great Kills, Staten Island

By Eyewitness News
GREAT KILLS, Staten Island (WABC) -- A box truck overturned into a home in the Great Kills section of Staten Island early Wednesday.

The truck flipped in the driveway of the home on Hillcrest Street just after 7 a.m.

The driver of the truck suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

The house appears to have sustained minor structural damage.

The Department of Buildings will check the structural stability of the residence.

It's not yet known what caused the truck to crash.

----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
great killsstaten islandnew york citytruck crashcar into building
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
14 police officers injured in Bronx apartment fire
Water main break floods roadway, lawns on SI
Tesla records fan kicking, damaging car after 49ers game
2 deadly shootings in 2 days in Newark; no arrests
AccuWeather: Partly sunny and breezy
Impeachment hearings: Ambassador to face questions about Trump
PHOTO: Suspect sought in Bay Ridge tire slashings
Show More
2 US service members killed in chopper crash in Afghanistan
Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel honored with stars on Walk of Fame
M14 buses to get cameras to catch busway rule breakers
White supremacist manifesto reportedly shared at Syracuse U
Brooklyn man's conviction overturned after 2 decades in prison
More TOP STORIES News