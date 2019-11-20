Box truck flips into home in Great Kills, Staten Island

GREAT KILLS, Staten Island (WABC) -- A box truck overturned into a home in the Great Kills section of Staten Island early Wednesday.
The truck flipped in the driveway of the home on Hillcrest Street just after 7 a.m.
The driver of the truck suffered injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
The house appears to have sustained minor structural damage.
The Department of Buildings will check the structural stability of the residence.
It's not yet known what caused the truck to crash.
