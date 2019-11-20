Box truck flips, slams into home on Staten Island

GREAT KILLS, Staten Island (WABC) -- Authorities suspect a medical condition caused a driver to lose control of a box truck and slam into a home on Staten Island Wednesday morning.It happened on Hillcrest Street in the Great Kills section around 7 a.m.Fire officials say the box truck veered off the road and flipped over in the driveway before crashing into the house.The truck driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was rushed to the hospital."We had a box truck that overturned and crashed into a private dwelling," an FDNY spokesperson said. "We suspect it was a medical episode. The driver had a condition that caused him to crash into a house. He is being evaluated at a local hospital. The occupants of the house were in the house but are OK."The house appears to have sustained minor structural damage, and inspectors from the Department of Buildings found damage to the masonry brick and structural wood framing but ultimately determined the home was structurally sound and not in danger of collapse."It was surreal," the homeowner said.Due to the damage in the front of the house, a Partial Vacate Order was issued affecting the front yard and a bedroom on the first floor of the house.The buildings department also ordered the property owner to properly seal the damaged section of the building.----------