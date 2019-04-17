12-year-old boy dies after possible accidental shooting in Yonkers

EMBED <>More Videos

The boy died days after apparently accidentally shooting himself in the head in Yonkers.

YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) -- A 12-year-old boy has died days after shooting himself, possibly accidentally, in the head in Westchester County over the weekend.

The incident happened around noon Sunday inside an apartment complex on Nepperhan Avenue in Yonkers.

Arriving officers found the boy, identified as Nyran Plummer, on the bedroom floor and performed CPR along with members of the Yonkers Fire Department and Empress Emergency Medical Services.

Nyran was rushed to a local area hospital, where he died days later.

His family told Eyewitness News that they have no idea where the gun came from or how Nyran got it.

Medical examination of his head indicated that he suffered an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to his right temple.

Officials say the preliminary investigation has determined that the victim was home alone with a younger neighbor in separate rooms, and at some point, the victim discovered or came into possession of a loaded handgun and discharged two cartridges in the bedroom.

One bullet reportedly struck a window, while the other struck Nyran.

The victim was located by adults and family members a short time later. The younger neighbor was uninjured and uninvolved, and there are no other reports of injuries.

First responders located an illegal, loaded .25-caliber semi-automatic pistol at the scene.

Investigators are working to determine how the handgun came to be possessed by a child, and the weapon's origins and transfer history.

The investigation is active and ongoing, and additional information may be released as it becomes available.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
yonkerswestchester countyshootingchild shot
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Juror misconduct claim postpones sentencing in Vetrano murder
5-alarm fire tears through NYC sushi restaurant, medical office
Man accused of killing wife hours after release on bail
Marine who crawled across finish line gets surprise on 'GMA'
Possible meteor spotted in New Jersey and along east coast
Man brutally beaten on NYC sidewalk as woman stands lookout
10 arrested in CT food fight promoted on social media
Show More
Fake rideshare driver follows woman into home, robs her
Sentencing for man who killed deli worker with stolen NYPD gun
13-year-old boy robbed of iPhone at gunpoint in NYC
Teen 'infatuated' with Columbine shooting makes threats: Officials
White supremacist gets life for running down black man
More TOP STORIES News