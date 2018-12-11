A 6-year-old boy is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in the Bronx Tuesday.The accident happened just after 5 p.m. on Harrod Avenue in the Soundview section.The boy was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in serious condition.Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, an SUV, fled the scene.Police shut down East 172nd Street between Harrod Avenue and Morris Street for the investigation.----------