6-year-old boy seriously injured after being hit by SUV in the Bronx

Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) --
A 6-year-old boy is hospitalized after being struck by a vehicle in the Bronx Tuesday.

The accident happened just after 5 p.m. on Harrod Avenue in the Soundview section.

The boy was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in serious condition.

Authorities say the driver of the vehicle, an SUV, fled the scene.

Police shut down East 172nd Street between Harrod Avenue and Morris Street for the investigation.

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child injuredpedestrian struckaccidentSoundviewBronxNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
14-year-old slashed inside NYC school; Suspect arrested
Judge orders release of mom whose baby was ripped away
NYC teen with rare skin condition thriving in new custom home
Car crashes into living room of Long Island apartment
Woman testifies about grilling cousin's dismembered body
57-year-old woman fatally struck in Brooklyn hit and run
NYC firefighter dead in suspected road rage attack; 1 in custody
TIME Person of the Year 2018 announced
Show More
NYPD: 17-year-old fatally struck by ambulette was pushed
Watch: NYPD officer shot on Staten Island leaves hospital
Switch troubles create nightmare commute for Queens riders
HS football player charged with killing pregnant cheerleader
Man helps woman suffering dramatic seizure on flight
More News