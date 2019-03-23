Boy shoots 15-year-old girl in chest while playing with gun, police say

KATY, Texas -- A Texas teen is in stable condition after she was shot in the chest by another teen.
The incident was reported around 11:30 p.m. Friday in Katy.
The Harris County deputies say a 16-year-old boy was showing a gun to his 15-year-old cousin when the gun went off and hit the teen in her upper chest area.
The 15-year-old was transported to the hospital, and is expected to survive.
There's no word on whether the 16-year-old teen, who was playing with the gun, will be charged.
