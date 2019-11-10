Boy, 7, critically injured after falling out window in the Bronx

By Eyewitness News
SOUNDVIEW, Bronx (WABC) -- Authorities say a 7-year-old boy was critically injured after falling out a window in the Bronx Saturday morning.

The incident happened shortly before 11 a.m. at the Bronx River Houses on Harrod Avenue near East 174th Street in the Soundview section.

Authorities say the boy pushed past a duct taped piece of cardboard next to the air conditioning unit and fell from a 9th-floor window.

His parents immediately called 911 and first responders rushed him to the hospital.

The child was transported to Jacobi Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Family friends said the boy underwent surgery for brain hemorrhaging, and also suffered broken bones and internal bleeding.

