Boy dead, mother critical after being hit by city sanitation truck in Queens

By Eyewitness News
CORONA, Queens (WABC) -- A mother and her young son were struck by a city sanitation truck in Corona, Queens, Tuesday morning, killing the boy.

The victims were struck after the truck turned onto 57th Avenue just before 7 a.m.

The 40-year-old woman has severe leg injuries and lost her left leg.

The 10-year-old boy had internal injuries throughout his body. They were both rushed to Elmhurst Hospital where he later died.

The 44-year-old driver of the city sanitation truck stayed at the scene.

He had just picked up dumpsters from LeFrak City in Queens when the accident occurred, and was making a right turn.

The pair were hit by the two right wheels.

A witness says that he called 911 as the boy lay unconscious. He described the mother as frantic.

"When they were crossing she was running," said Roberto Barrito, a witness. "Stop, stop, you hit them! And he said stop, stop, stop, you're gonna hit her and he kept coming. She was trying to reach out for the baby, but she couldn't because her leg was broken."

The police investigation is ongoing.

The Sanitation Department released a statement saying, "We take this tragedy extremely seriously and the collision is currently under investigation."

