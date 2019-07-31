Boy from Brooklyn dies after medical emergency at Sahara Sam's in New Jersey

WEST BERLIN, New Jersey -- A boy from Brooklyn died following an incident at a New Jersey water park on Tuesday.
It happened at Sahara Sam's located on the 500 block of Route 73 in West Berlin in Camden County.
Police said lifeguards were called after a boy reportedly went into cardiac arrest in the pool area.
The boy was pulled from the pool, unconscious, and lifeguards performed CPR. He was rushed to the Virtua Hospital in Voorhees where he was pronounced dead.
Police identified the victim as 9-year-old Hersh Meilech Grossman.
He was part of class trip with the Belzer Talmud Torah, based out of Brooklyn. There were several other groups and around 750 to 800 children and staff at this private event.
"We are completing a thorough review of the incident and are working with local authorities," said a spokesperson with Sahara Sam's.
