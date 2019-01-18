Boy dies after naptime at New Jersey preschool, grief counselors on hand

EMBED </>More Videos

It happened Thursday afternoon at the Cordero School, PS 37 in Jersey City.

Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) --
Officials are trying to determine how a 4-year old boy died after naptime at a New Jersey preschool.

It happened Thursday afternoon at the Cordero School, PS 37 in Jersey City.

The boy was found unresponsive after taking a nap. He rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

Grief counselors were on hand at the preschool Friday.

It's still not clear what caused his death.

The Hudson County Prosecutor's Office is investigating.

Sudhan Thomas, President of the Board of Education, spoke on behalf of the board:

"We were devastated to hear earlier this afternoon that school staff found an unresponsive Pre-K4 child after the afternoon nap who was rushed to the hospital by Jersey City EMS only to be declared dead on arrival. At this time our immediate focus is on the child's parents and the larger PS#37 family to ensure they get the support and attention this tragedy demands. The Board is united, in this moment of terrible tragedy, with the PS#37 family. We request prayers and privacy at this sad moment."

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
child deathpre-schoolJersey City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Warnings, Watches ahead of weekend storm
Police: Man pulls down woman's underwear, assaults her on subway
Perdue chicken recall: 'May contain' wood
Man tries to snatch 1-year-old from stroller on Long Island
2nd person dies after NYC restaurant hammer attack
Trump directed Cohen to lie to Congress over Russia: report
LIVE - Snow preps: NYC plans for worst-case scenario
'It could be a lot of snow,' Gov. Murphy says about weekend
Show More
Mass transit, travel information ahead of weekend storm
LIVE - Shutdown: Menendez meets with workers as Pelosi cancels trip
9-year-old boy killed while playing with gun in apartment
Divers report sighting of one of world's largest great white sharks
Chase after officer dragged 50 feet following NJ dine and dash
More News