12-year-old Georgia boy electrocuted after climbing over fence to get football

AUGUSTA, Georgia --
Parents in Georgia are demanding answers after their 12-year-old son was electrocuted while playing football.

Melquan Robinson was playing football at a baseball field in Augusta when someone tossed the ball over the fence. He ran to get it, and he was electrocuted as he climbed over the fence.

A live wire was reportedly touching the fence and caused the electrocution.

"This young man was where he needed to be," family friend Don Clark said. "He was doing what he loved. He was doing what was tied to his passion, which was playing football."

His two friends were also shocked as they tried pulling the seventh grader off the fence.

They were rushed to a hospital and will be OK.

