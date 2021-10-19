fall

4-year-old boy survives fall off 70-foot cliff while hiking with parents

The boy and his parents were hiking on Friday when the boy slipped fell, hitting "multiple ledges" before landing.
EMBED <>More Videos

4-year-old survives fall off 70-foot cliff while hiking with parents

CAMPTON, Ky. -- A 4-year-old boy who fell off a 70-foot cliff at Red River Gorge in eastern Kentucky suffered a few scratches and bruises, but walked away without any severe injuries, officials said.

The boy and his parents were hiking near Princess Arch on Friday when he slipped fell, hitting "multiple ledges" before landing about 70 feet below, the Wolfe County Search and Rescue Team told news outlets. The father scrambled after the boy and called for help.

When Wolfe County Search and Rescue arrived on the scene, they were relieved to find the boy alert and talking.

"Miraculously, the child was relatively unscathed. He's kind of scraped up and bruised but otherwise generally unhurt," said Drew Stevens, spokesperson for Wolfe County Search and Rescue.

He was taken to a hospital for evaluation and checked out fine, Stevens said.

The sandstone arches and towering cliffs in the 42,000-acre (17,000 hectare) geological area southeast of Lexington attract hundreds of thousands of hikers, rock climbers, kayakers and campers each year.

READ ALSO | Video shows moment after mom jumps into manhole to save 1-year-old boy at playground
EMBED More News Videos

Newly-released video shows the moments after a quick-acting mother jumped into a manhole to save her 1-year-old son.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
kentuckychildrenfallnationalhikingchildren injuriesu.s. & worldaccident
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
FALL
AccuWeather: Stays warm
Boo! Show off your Halloween decor and costumes
Weather or Not: Polar vortex might deliver early taste of winter
Weather or Not: Fall foliage forecast for New York State
TOP STORIES
4 shot when gunfire rings out on Brooklyn street
Remains found at Florida park are likely Brian Laundrie's: Attorney
'Quite strange': Former NYPD chief on Brian Laundrie search
2 teens dead after apparently speeding BMW crashes, overturns
COVID has killed 5 times as many police officers as gunfire
Onions recalled due to salmonella outbreak in 37 states
85-year-old man kicked, robbed at gunpoint in NYC
Show More
Parents of unrestrained girl killed on ride sue theme park
Gas hits $7.59 a gallon in CA town
Maskless NYPD officers disciplined after subway video goes viral
Unions prepare to fight NYC vaccine mandate
What happens if NYPD, FDNY members reject vaccine mandate?
More TOP STORIES News