3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem

HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) -- A 3-year-old boy who was about to celebrate his birthday died after falling out of a fourth-floor window of a Harlem building Friday morning.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. on West 133rd Street, at the boy's aunt's apartment.

Authorities say Daniel Galeas fell from a rear window of the building, into a stairwell that goes into the basement in the back courtyard.

Galeas was rushed to NYC Health + Hospitals/Harlem, where he was pronounced dead.

ALSO READ | Brian Laundrie's father continues search for son in Gabby Petito case
EMBED More News Videos

Brian Laundrie's father helped law enforcement search for his son in connection with the Gabby Petito case.


The NYPD is looking a piece of cardboard placed between the air conditioner and the wall, as the boy was apparently jumping on the bed when he fell.

At this point, it is being investigated as an accident.

His grandmother, Maria Rivera, tells Eyewitness News the boy's 4th birthday would have been Monday.

She said the aunt was watching him and other children from the family, including siblings and cousins.

The boy's mother works as a security guard in the Bronx, and she was at her job at the time.

Neighbor Geraldo Busanet ran over to help and said it was excuriating to see.

"I just started crying because I see him breathing," he said. "I just broke down. I got grandkids, you know?"

He says he thought of them and how this tragic accident could have been prevented.

"Especially if you're aware that the A/C got cardboard, and you got the bed right under," he said. "Oh God, it could have been avoided. It just could have been avoided."

ALSO READ | City leaders considering expanding vaccine mandate to cops, firefighters
EMBED More News Videos

New York City is now considering expanding its vaccine mandate to more city employees like cops and firefighters.


The Clergy Liason for NYPD Community Affairs visited with the grieving family.

"You leave your child with a family member, then you've got to find out that your child isn't here any more," NYPD Chaplain Robert Rice said. "So I'm preparing myself to have the right words to say to this mother."

Police say all the other windows in the apartment had bars on them, but not that bedroom window with the air conditioner unit and broken panels.

Building supers are legally obligated to make sure those air conditioners are properly installed and secured, but it's possible that the panels broke sometime after that.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
harlemmanhattannew york citychild injuredchild out window
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man climbs down Queens tree after spending more than 2 days up there
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
Family says daughter's 2nd grade teacher ripped hijab off her head
Bad gas leads to $1,200+ in car damage, teacher claws back repair cost
'Brilliant NYC' to replace controversial Gifted and Talented exam
2 parents convicted in 1st trial of college admissions scandal
Show More
Nigro in court to address firefighters suspended over racist posts
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
Dad gets creative amid bus driver shortage
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Urgent search underway for missing toddler in Texas
More TOP STORIES News