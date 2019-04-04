Boy found alone in Midtown reunited with family

Police released a picture of the Creole-speaking boy after he was found Wednesday afternoon.
The 15-year-old boy was on the 9th floor of a commercial building on 8th Avenue.
Chief Dermot Shea credited tips for the happy reunion.
Pleased to announce this young man has been reunited with his family. Thank you for your tips to @NYPDTips! https://t.co/g7FHPOWwJu— Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) April 4, 2019
