Boy found alone in Midtown reunited with family

Police released a picture of the boy who they believe to be between 9 and 12 years old.

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- Police located the family of a boy found alone in Midtown who does not speak English.

Police released a picture of the Creole-speaking boy after he was found Wednesday afternoon.

The 15-year-old boy was on the 9th floor of a commercial building on 8th Avenue.

Chief Dermot Shea credited tips for the happy reunion.


