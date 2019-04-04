Boy found alone in Midtown reunited with family

Pleased to announce this young man has been reunited with his family. Thank you for your tips to @NYPDTips! https://t.co/g7FHPOWwJu — Chief Dermot F. Shea (@NYPDDetectives) April 4, 2019

MIDTOWN (WABC) -- Police located the family of a boy found alone in Midtown who does not speak English.Police released a picture of the Creole-speaking boy after he was found Wednesday afternoon.The 15-year-old boy was on the 9th floor of a commercial building on 8th Avenue.Chief Dermot Shea credited tips for the happy reunion.----------